Abbey Martin: PSNI appeal to trace missing teen

Police are concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old missing person, Abbey Martin.

By Russell Keers
Monday, 10th October 2022, 9:49 am

A PSNI spokesperson said: “She was last seen at Carrickfergus Train Station at approximately 9.55pm on Saturday, October 8 boarding a train to Belfast.

“Abbey is described as wearing a mustard coloured hoodie with ‘be your own reason to smile’ on the front, cream trousers, cream trainers and carrying a black backpack.

Abbey Martin.

“If you have any information which could assist us in locating Abbey, please contact 101, quoting reference number 169 of the 09/10/22.”

