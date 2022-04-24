ABC council gives advice on bins and services ahead of strike action

The period of industrial action will operate from Monday, April 25 (from 00.01) to Sunday, May 1 (to 23.59) and Tuesday, May 3 (to 00.01) to Sunday, May 8 (to 23.59).

Noting the reason for the strike is beyond its control, a statement on the council’s website claims “the strike action is beyond its control as it relates to a dispute over 2021-2022 pay which is negotiated by the National Joint Council (NJC)”.

It also states this is the first time the council will have experienced a “strike lasting two weeks” and claims its services such as household recycling centres, bin collections, street cleansing and parks, pitches and greens will most likely be impacted as a result.

Residents have been warned that bin collections could be affected.

The statement says “some household recycling centres will remain open” but does not provide detail as to which ones will be open across the borough and notes that “bin collections cannot be guaranteed during this period of industrial action”.

“If bins are not emptied, residents are asked to take their bins back in from the kerbside and place them out again on their next scheduled collection day, for that waste stream/colour,” the statement reads.

“Collections missed on the week commencing April 25 will return to normal from Monday, May 9 and collections missed the week commencing May 2 will return to normal on the week commencing Monday, May 16.

“It is recommended that householders make full use of their green and brown bins to recycle as much waste as possible to maximise bin capacity.”

The statement also explains that street sweeping, litter picking and street bin collections will also be impacted and notes some bookings for pitches may be affected by the industrial action.

“Clubs and individuals affected will be contacted directly and advised as soon as possible,” reads the statement.

“Refunds will be offered for all cancellations. Council recognises the continued adverse impact of Unite the Union’s actions and wants to reassure residents and customers that full service provision will resume as soon as possible.”