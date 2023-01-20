Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is encouraging local people to share their views and thoughts for a new borough-wide market strategy.

Members of the public are invited to take part in a short online survey to share their thoughts, comments and views on the current markets operating across the borough.

People can provide feedback on a wide range of factors such as the products, opening days and times, frequency of local markets, location, parking arrangements and the provision for speciality markets.

A new borough-wide market strategy aims to develop an action plan to support recovery and growth while creating a vibrant, attractive and welcoming place for shoppers, residents and visitors to the area.

The survey seeks to gather views from the public on markets across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough.

Anyone who would like to share their views to help shape the future of the borough’s local markets is asked to complete the short online survey at https://armaghbanbridgecraigavon.citizenspace.com/economic-development/market-visitors/