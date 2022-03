The event will delve into the history of this unique language and celebrate the important part it plays in our shared culture.

With talks from Dr Gavin Hughes and Dr Ian Malcolm, Ulster-Scots poetry from Ballydown Primary School plus music, dancing and storytelling – it’s sure to be a wonderful exploration of the Ulster Scots language.

Venue: Belmont Hotel, Banbridge. Date and time: 23 March 2022 at 7pm