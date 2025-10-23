NI Housing Executive (NIHE) director of Asset Management, Paul Isherwood has revealed that 4,148 applications for social housing are currently in the queue in the ABC Borough, with only a fraction of the demand being met.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 2,716 of these applications have been lodged by individuals deemed to be in housing stress.

With only 418 social housing units allocated over the past year, and only 13 new social dwellings completed in 2024/25, many applicants are in for a long wait, however the senior NIHE representative insisted there was hope for improvement in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Isherwood revealed the startling figures at the full council meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council on September 22.

A social housing scheme in North Street, Lurgan, is currently being completed by Arbour Housing Association. It will provide 42 affordable homes. Photo: NIHE

He stated: “There are just over 80,000 households in the borough, of which 68.7 per cent are owner-occupied, 20.8 per cent are private-rented, and 10.5 per cent are social-rented, which includes the NI Housing Executive and housing association properties, so 84,642 in total.

“As of March 25, the Housing Executive has a remaining stock level of just over 7,000 properties (7,248 social homes). Investment in new build is over £16m. Investment in planned and response maintenance, including stock improvements, is £17.5m.

“Supporting people, £5.22m, temporary accommodation, £ 2.24m, private sector grants, £1.66m, and obviously there are other parts of expenditure that we’ve spent in a total of £86.09m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2024/25, £5.14m was invested in social homes, 13 new social homes were completed, and 243 social homes were under construction at the end of March 2025.

Choice Housing is planning to deliver a total of 16 social housing units in Victoria Street, Lurgan, including some for wheelchair users. Photo: NIHE

“On Granemore Road in Keady, Ark Housing Association got 13 homes on site at March 2025, comprising of houses and wheelchair bungalows.

“And in North Street, Lurgan, Arbour Housing Association [delivered] 25 three-bedroom homes, one four-bedroom house, 12 two-bedroom apartments and four wheelchair-accessible apartments.

Housing Stress

“As of March 2025, there were 4,148 applications on the waiting list for the borough area, with 2,716 in housing stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ark Housing Association are spearheading a housing scheme for 13 social homes on the Granemore Road, Keady. Photo: NIHE

“There were 418 allocations over the year through housing associations and Housing Executive homes. Single-person households make up the most of 42 per cent of the waiting list in housing stress, followed by small family households (25 per cent).”

Mr Isherwood went on to reveal the ABC borough has the highest level of housing supply requirements (2020-2035) in Northern Ireland, with a need for 10,310 private homes, in addition to 2,680 dwellings in the ‘intermediate’ category (usually through Co-Ownership), and 2,940 homes needed in the social housing sector, totalling a projected need for 15,930 new homes by 2035 (16.64 per cent of the NI total).

This is ahead of Belfast where there is a need for 13,140 new homes, and Lisburn & Castlereagh, where 12,010 new residential units are needed.

The NIHE representative continued: “The Social Housing Development Programme has 228 new social housing units programmed, including 198 urban and 30 rural units. We’ve actually had 383 starts, 335 are urban, 48 are rural. So, this has resulted in 138 more starts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Co-Ownership have increased their portfolio by about 10.5 per cent, including 191 [dwellings] in the last year, which brings them to 1,803 units within the borough. Last year’s performance was the highest of all the councils.

Key Challenges

“So, what are the key challenges then? Obviously, we’re all aware of the shortage of social and affordable housing, the rise in homelessness and the continued need for temporary and emergency accommodation.

“We have a shortfall in capital funding impacting directly on new social homes delivery, the Housing for All [Shared Housing Programme] and the Affordable Warmth Scheme.

“There is uncertainty regarding the long-term funding stream for the maintenance and modernisation of our housing stock. Rental income does not cover our planned investment needs. Linked to this is the historic low levels of the rents in the Housing Executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our average rent is about £74.35 per week. Put that into comparison with housing associations, theirs is north of £100. We’re about 20 to 30 per cent below Local Housing Allowances as well.

“Social housing issues [also include] the health and wellbeing of households, and there’s a growing number of incidents and displays of race hate in our NIHE neighbourhoods.”

Mr Isherwood was anxious to end his presentation on a more positive note, stating: “There are key opportunities as well. The Programme for Government is a priority, and there are housing targets there [through] the Housing Supply Strategy and its cross-departmental focus, [as well as] support for the revitalisation of the NI Housing Executive, and the possibility of stable, long-term investment in NIHE homes and new build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the things that we’re starting on very shortly, in November, is a stock condition survey, and that will set out the investment requirements going forward.

“[There is] funding for homelessness prevention, especially the New Foundations Programme to help young people leaving care.

“We’ve got an acquisitions programme of about 600 new properties across Northern Ireland for the use of temporary accommodation. That business case has been approved.”

The main areas where housing need has been identified in the ABC Borough for 2024-29 are as follows: North Lurgan, 296; Portadown 2, 261; Banbridge Town, 194; Armagh 1, 186; Central Craigavon, 149; South Lurgan, 103; Portadown 1, 92; Dromore, 56; Armagh 2, 53.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two schemes were completed in 2024/25, namely Parknasilla, Aghagallon (five units); and The Slopes, Rathfriland (eight units).

Schemes on site at March 2025 were as follows: 18-52 Ogle Street, Armagh (five units); Victoria Street Phase 2, Lurgan (16); Victoria Street Phase 2, Lurgan (10); North Street, Lurgan (42); Commercial Road, Banbridge (59); Rushmere Glen, Craigavon (38); Ballyoran Manor, Portadown (21); Church Meadows, Portadown (11); Church Meadows Phase 2, Portadown (4); Eden Avenue, Portadown (24); Granemore Road, Keady (13).

Schemes programmed for 2025/28 are: Kiln Lane, Lurgan (35 units); 23 Banbridge Road, Lurgan (24); 40 Fort Street, Banbridge (1); The Coach, Banbridge (46); Westacres, Craigavon (29); Ballyoran Hill, Portadown (39); Beech Grove, Portadown (24); Derrymacash Road, Derrymacash (18); Castle View, Rathfriland (12).

François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter