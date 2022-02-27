ABP Angus youth get social in Cookstown

Cool FM / Downtown Radio presenters Rebecca McKinney and Caroline Fleck shared the secrets of their success with the teenagers who are all working on year-long assignments on sustainable beef production as part of reaching the final stage in the 2022 ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

As well as being a co-presenter of Cool FM’s breakfast show, Rebecca is also a successful fashion stylist and Instagram influencer. Caroline Fleck hosts her own show on Downtown Radio.

The pupils were able to find out how Caroline and Rebecca create and manage good quality media content to have impact and create engagement with their audiences. They also got to create their own piece of video content with help and feedback from the trainers. The event, was hosted by CAFRE Loughry Campus, Cookstown.

Cool FM / Downtown Radio presenters Rebecca McKinney and Caroline Fleck pictured with Cookstown High School’s Nathan Blair, Luke Hamilton and Jonathan Burrows

The participating schools in the 2022 ABP Angus Youth finalist programme are Banbridge Academy Cookstown High x 2 teams; St Catherine’s College Armagh, Newtownhamilton High School; Dalriada School; Friends’ Lisburn, and St Kevin’s Lisnaskea.