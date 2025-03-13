Acclaimed architect Johann Muldoon explores themes of love, loss and hope in new collection of poems

Mid Ulster-based award winning architect, Johann Muldoon has published her first book of poetry exploring themes of love, resilience, loss and hope.

Muldoon, already internationally recognised as the most awarded female architect in Ireland, has long been a trailblazer in her field.

A business owner and entrepreneur who has established multiple companies, she continues to set herself new challenges, proving that creativity knows no bounds.

The Castlederg native, who attended Omagh Academy, is donating all profits from the publication to Women’s Aid.

Poetry has always been a passion for Muldoon, serving as both a way to remember and, in some cases, a means to come to terms with loss. This collection, featuring both her poetry and original artworks, reflects her deep connection to storytelling and emotion—an extension of the same creative vision she brings to architecture and business.

Her poems explore themes of love, resilience, loss, and hope, offering an intimate glimpse into her personal journey and reflections.

Titled ‘I Took My Pencil’, the book is an extension of Muldoon's widely acclaimed TEDx talk, in which she spoke openly about her "extra-marital affair" with architecture.

In that talk, she candidly shared the challenges she has faced throughout her career and the resilience she has built along the way. The book continues this deeply personal narrative, translating her experiences into poetic form, allowing readers to connect with her journey in an even more profound way.

Despite her many accolades and global recognition, Muldoon remains committed to staying grounded and giving back. Her decision to dedicate all profits from the book to Women’s Aid underscores her ongoing advocacy for women and her desire to support those facing adversity.

Women’s Aid provides vital support to women and children, Muldoon hopes that her contribution will help raise awareness and provide much-needed resources to those in need.

Speaking about the launch, Muldoon said, “This book is personal, but I hope it resonates with others. Poetry has always been a means of expression for me, and to be able to use it to help others is a privilege. Life presents us all with challenges, and often, writing is a way to process and find strength in adversity.”

Muldoon’s book is not just a literary achievement but also a continuation of her relentless pursuit of innovation across multiple fields. From architecture to business to philanthropy, she has consistently demonstrated a pioneering spirit, proving that success is not confined to one domain. Her ability to channel creativity into different forms of expression is what sets her apart, making her a role model for aspiring architects, entrepreneurs, and artists alike.

The book’s release has already generated excitement, with early readers praising its raw emotion and artistic depth. Combining words with visual art, Muldoon has created a deeply immersive experience that reflects her architectural philosophy—where every structure tells a story and every line has purpose.

With a career marked by innovation and perseverance, Johann Muldoon continues to break barriers—not just in architecture and business, but now in the world of literature as well.

Her latest achievement is a testament to the power of creativity.

As she embarks on this new literary journey, one thing remains clear: Johann Muldoon is a woman who continues to redefine success on her own terms, inspiring others to do the same.