The Holywood Players will be performing the acclaimed comedic thriller ‘Deathtrap’ at The Courtyard Theatre in Ballyearl this month.

The play by Ira Levin will be presented at the Newtownabbey venue at 8pm on Friday, August 11 and Saturday, August 12.

A spokesperson for the Holywood Players, a long established and successful amateur drama group based in Holywood, Co Down, said: “In this acclaimed dark comedic thriller, washed-up playwright Sidney Bruhl hasn’t written a successful play in years and money is getting tight.

"But when Clifford, a student of a creative writing course he’s teaching, comes to him for advice on a script he’s written, his prayers are answered.

Actors Steve Emerson as Sidney and Stuart Wilson as Clifford. (Contributed).

“Sidney recognises the script immediately as a sure fire hit and his ticket back to Broadway success. The only issue is, does Clifford want to share the credit and what will Sidney do if he doesn’t?

"Holding the record for the longest -running comedy-thriller on Broadway and nominated for four Tony awards including Best Play, Deathtrap will keep you on the edge of your seats. Full of twists and turns, shocks and surprises, thrills and laughter- you will be holding your breath until the very end.

"Please note that this play, directed by by Ira Levin, is not suitable for children under the age of 12.”

Tickets for the group’s summer production are priced at £12 (£10 concessions) and can be bought by contacting the box office on 0300123 7799 or booked online at https://thecourtyardtheatre.com/