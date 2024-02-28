Accolade celebrates fabulous first at feis!
The Banbridge-based musical group took the honours in the Instrumental Ensemble open category, with their renditions of ‘Moon River’ and ‘The Second Waltz’ by Shostakovich.
The adjudicators were highly impressed, praising the “real feeling of ensembling - watching, listening and breathing together.”
They added: “There was a lovely ‘sway’ with the waltz. Most impressive.”
The Accolade group formed more than 10 years ago, encompassing a choir, orchestra and ukulele group. It is open to all backgrounds and cultures.
The Accolade Banbridge Community Orchestra is now under the musical direction of Kim Scott, after founding members Nikolay and Vessie Ivanov moved back to their home country of Bulgaria.
Kim told the Chronicle: “We practise on Monday nights at 7pm in Bannside Presbyterian Church hall.
“We are always keen to recruit new musicians and welcome all adult members who have been playing for years, those who are returning to their instrument, or who have taken up an instrument in later life.
“The only requirement would be that they have been playing for a couple of years. We have both amateurs and professional/semi-professional players, and our members range in age from 20s right up to 70s.
“We currently have four flautists, five violinists, two clarinettists, a pianist, a bassoonist, a drummer, and a euphonium player.
“Our members come from Banbridge, Dromore, Lisburn, Newry, Portadown, Mayobridge and Warrenpoint.
“We put on two very successful concerts last year at Christmas and in June time, and we plan on doing some more this year.”
Accolade Community Orchestra are available to play at events. For further information, please email: [email protected] or send a message to their Facebook page at Banbridge Community Chamber Orchestra.
The Accolade choir meets in the Thomas Davis Hub in Newry at 7pm on Monday evening, while the ukulele group meets in Altnaveigh House, Newry, on Thursdays at 3pm.