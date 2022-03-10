Accolades presented to Carnmoney Church Girls’ Brigade members

Service Medals were awarded to Emily Conn (15 years), Katie Conn (15 years), Abigail Thomas (10 years), Tori Hunter (10 years), Eva Tumilty (10 years), Poppy Hunter (5 years) and Alexis Beattie (5 years).

There are a number of girls who are due their five year and 10 year medals next year.

A well-deserved 30 years medal was awarded to Captain Amanda Kenny, who was a founder member of Carnmoney’s CGB Company back in 1992.

Members of the Church Girls’ Brigade, Carnmoney Parish.

Merit Badges are awarded to girls who have moved up to their next section and who have been a credit to themselves.

Merit Badges were awarded to Madison McAlister, Ellen Gill, Tori Hunter, Eva Tumilty, Alexis Beattie, Abbie Hunter, Rosanna McLean, Lyla Beattie and Jorgie McIlwaine. Lydia Wright received a special award for her spirit in adversity – The Fortitude Badge.

A spokesperson for the Newtownabbey-based brigade said: “Despite Covid, CGB numbers have remained steady. Unfortunately, a few long standing members did not return after the pandemic, but we gained the same number in new members.

“Officer Betty Redfern had to leave us due to other commitments and we thank her for dedication to our girls while with us. We are pleased to have Sarah McLean and Debra Millar join us as Leaders and Emily Conn is taking on leader duties as she is now beyond membership age.