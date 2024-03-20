Accredited marshals ‘there for everyone’s safety’
New legislation has been introduced in Northern Ireland which provides accredited marshals with the legal right to stop and hold traffic at a cycling event taking place on open roads.
The legislation follows a period of engagement between Cycling Ireland, the national governing body for cycling in Ireland, Cycling Ulster, the provincial council, the PSNI and the Department for Infrastructure.
The changes were implemented to ensure cycling events could continue to take place in a safe manner across Northern Ireland, benefiting communities through improved health and wellbeing and delivering economic benefits.
Banbridge Cycling Club have been actively training their volunteers via the British Standards Institute-accredited course through LANTRA, and with the support of Cycling Ulster, PSNI and Department for Infrastructure.
PSNI Inspector Kieran Quinn, of Banbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “An accredited marshal at cycling, walking and running events is someone who has been trained to use specific ‘Stop!’ signs, to legally stop and hold traffic, to allow the safe passage of a cycle race, or running or walking event on the open highway.
“Road safety is in all our interests. Cyclists are among the most vulnerable road users, and I would ask everyone to respect this.
“Please support the work of accredited marshals in the management of events. They are there for everyone’s safety, so please comply with their directions.”
Banbridge Cycling Club chairperson, Aaron Wallace, said: “We’re delighted to see our governing body working in collaboration with the PSNI and DfI to introduce an accredited marshal scheme.
“Our volunteers who have completed the accredited training now have the legal right to stop and hold traffic in line with the new legislation. I have little doubt this will contribute to the safe passage and operation of cycle events in the local community.”