Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New legislation has been introduced in Northern Ireland which provides accredited marshals with the legal right to stop and hold traffic at a cycling event taking place on open roads.

The legislation follows a period of engagement between Cycling Ireland, the national governing body for cycling in Ireland, Cycling Ulster, the provincial council, the PSNI and the Department for Infrastructure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes were implemented to ensure cycling events could continue to take place in a safe manner across Northern Ireland, benefiting communities through improved health and wellbeing and delivering economic benefits.

Banbridge CC members with PSNI Inspector Kieran Quinn, promoting the accredited marshal scheme. Photo: Paul Hannigan.

Banbridge Cycling Club have been actively training their volunteers via the British Standards Institute-accredited course through LANTRA, and with the support of Cycling Ulster, PSNI and Department for Infrastructure.

PSNI Inspector Kieran Quinn, of Banbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “An accredited marshal at cycling, walking and running events is someone who has been trained to use specific ‘Stop!’ signs, to legally stop and hold traffic, to allow the safe passage of a cycle race, or running or walking event on the open highway.

“Road safety is in all our interests. Cyclists are among the most vulnerable road users, and I would ask everyone to respect this.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Please support the work of accredited marshals in the management of events. They are there for everyone’s safety, so please comply with their directions.”

Banbridge Cycling Club chairperson, Aaron Wallace, said: “We’re delighted to see our governing body working in collaboration with the PSNI and DfI to introduce an accredited marshal scheme.