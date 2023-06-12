Register
Act of Remembrance Service to mark 50th anniversary of Coleraine bomb will be held this afternoon (Monday)

An Act of Remembrance service will be held in Coleraine this afternoon (Monday, June 12) to mark 50 years since a bomb killed six people in the town.
By Una Culkin
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:28 BST

To mark the 50th anniversary, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will also unveil a permanent memorial to those who lost their lives.

The memorial has come to fruition following consultation and engagement with victims’ families and some of those immediately impacted by the bombing.

In May 2022, a granite plaque was gifted by Murdock Memorials, Coleraine, and sited at Railway Road - marking the location of the first bomb, which caused the death of six people and injuring many others.

The Act of Remembrance will be held today at 3pmThe Act of Remembrance will be held today at 3pm
Members of the public are welcome to attend the 50th anniversary event at 3pm at Coleraine Town Hall, Coleraine. Please note that this is an outdoor event.

Anyone wishing attend is asked to arrive by 2.45 pm. A one-minute silence will take place at 3pm marking the time of the first explosion.

