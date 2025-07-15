Acting Up Belfast will be raising money for a great cause as it marks its 10th anniversary this summer.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation was founded by Caitlín O'Neill in 2015 with the vision of creating a welcoming, inclusive space where people of all ages and abilities could experience the joy of drama.

"In the past 10 years, we’ve had the privilege of working with over 10,000 young people, and we continue to offer a wide range of classes including children’s drama classes, SEN (Special Educational Needs) sessions, adult classes for adults with learning needs, and Boogie Babies, our sensory-based musical and movement class for babies and toddlers,” the owner said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acting Up runs weekly classes across North Belfast including Boogie Babies on Wednesdays in St Brigid’s Church, Glengormley, alongside drama for ages 6-11 on Wednesdays and ages 3-6 on Saturdays, both in Ballyduff Community Centre.

Acting Up was founded by Caitlín O'Neill in 2015 with the vision of creating a welcoming, inclusive space where people of all ages and abilities could experience the joy of drama, build confidence, and find their voice. Photo: Acting Up Belfast

“Acting Up has grown alongside me – I’ve brought my own son along since he was just three months old,” Caitlín said.

"Balancing motherhood and running a business has had its challenges, but being part of a community that supports one another has made it possible.

"To mark a decade of Acting Up, we’re hosting a celebration on Saturday, August 3 at Ballyduff Community Centre from 12-1pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party will include face painting, glitter tattoos, party games, crafts, dancing and a party bag for every child.

"We’re also calling on local businesses for donations – small toys, treats, or goodies for party bags would be a huge help and deeply appreciated,” Caitlín added.

Tickets cost £10 per child with accompanying adults free.

All proceeds will go towards Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.