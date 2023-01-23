The fundraising collection will take place in the town from 10am and Action Cancer is appealing to individuals, families, friends or work colleagues from the area to volunteer for a couple of hours and raise much needed funds for the charity’s range of prevention, detection and support services.
The local Action Cancer Fundraising Group already has strong community support in Cookstown specifically through its annual Breast Foot Forward Walk which takes place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Advertisement
Anne Nelson from Cookstown, who helped to establish the local fundraising for Action Cancer almost 14 years ago, said: “I have seen first-hand the life-saving work that is carried out by Action Cancer through its breast screening, counselling, complementary therapies and other therapeutic services. The charity operates in both urban and rural areas and provide services for people diagnosed with cancer as well as people supporting a loved one on a cancer journey. These vital support services only exist because of public fundraising and so I appeal to everyone to spare a couple of hours and get behind Action Cancer’s Great Big Bucket Collection on Saturday 4th February. Your time will make a positive difference to the lives of local people in the area and could quite possibly save a life”.
Advertisement
Action Cancer has been at the heart of cancer prevention, detection and support for people in Northern Ireland for 50 years. The services that Action Cancer provide are unique and free to the user but come at a cost to the charity of £4 million every year. These services include an early detection breast screening clinic, therapeutic services for people living with a cancer diagnosis as well as people supporting a loved one with a diagnosis and a range of health improvement services. These can be accessed from Action Cancer House in Belfast or from 13 regional locations and on board the Big Bus, supported by SuperValu and Centra which travels to over 200 locations each year.