Action for Children benefit by almost £10,000 from Valentine's charity ball

The Bellaghy wedding venue were blown away by the huge success and local support from all the guests on the evening.

Ballyscullion social media and marketing manager, Cordelia McKinley said: "For our second Ballyscullion Park Valentine's Charity Ball we decided to raise vital funds for children'As charity Action for Children. We chose this charity as they offer essential support to vulnerable children and young adults, helping them to have a happy childhood and the foundations to thrive. They also are one of the few charities that support their children right through their education and up to the age of 25.

"Children have suffered exponentially during the numerous lockdowns as they haven't had access to vital support systems so we are delighted to be able to contribute towards their care and support going forward.’

Pictured: Richard Mulholland, Rosalind Mulholland, Cordelia McKinley, Cathy Murphy and Cheryl Brown.

Action for Children’s frontline workers see the impact the pandemic and cost of living crisis is having on children and families every day, but they also see the difference that can be made when families are able to access the support they need.

Cheryl Brown, fundraising manager for Action for Children Northern Ireland said: “We are so delighted to be supported by Ballyscullion Park and have been blown away by the amount

raised at the Valentine’s Ball. We attended the evening with two of our young adults who coming through our Young Carers Service, now sit on our NI Committee as Young Ambassadors. It was so special to see Action for Children represented by those we have supported and we would like to thank Ballyscullion Park, all the guests and those who supported the event for their generosity and an amazing evening.

"Our goal at Action for Children is to protect and support vulnerable children and young people through practical and emotional care and support, while also campaigning to bring lasting improvements to their lives.