Action for Children Northern Ireland celebrates colleagues who go ‘above and beyond’ at 25th anniversary celebration
On Thursday, October 9, staff from the charity’s local Family Support Hub Service and Choices Family Support Service came together to connect, reminisce and look forward to the next quarter century and beyond.
More than a dozen colleagues attended and enjoyed some throwback quizzing, a whistlestop photo slideshow, and amazing food and cake.
Practice Team Leader, Pamela Sweeney, led proceedings and had lots of amazing memories of her own to share, as she has been with the organisation for almost 18 years.
She said: “Our teams are always so busy – making telephone calls and working with children, young people and families out in communities, so it’s rare that we all get to come together in one room and take time to celebrate.
“I am so proud of every single one of my colleagues who really do go above and beyond to make a positive difference to the lives of children and families. It’s so lovely to have a chance to celebrate Action for Children’s achievements over the last 25 years and to look to the future, with such dedicated staff.”
Louise Kearney, Children’s Services Manager, added: “Hearing the stories and seeing the pictures just brings to life the last 25 years. There have been great days, and hard days too, but the families we support are always at the heart of everything we do.”
For more information on Action for Children’s work in the Larne and Antrim areas, email [email protected] or [email protected] or call 028 9446 7345/ 028 2827 6044.