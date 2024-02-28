Action plan to build good relations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three workshops were organised by The Hubb - and funded by the Housing Executive to the tune of almost £7,700 - to help tackle issues such as community relations and housing in the area as part of a wider regeneration plan.

Around 120 Housing Executive tenants and their families attended workshops in St Paul’s Church community hall, The HUBB and North Belfast Mission, Shore Crescent.

A report outlining the views and ideas of those who took part was presented at community conference in February and proposes an action plan to make lower north Belfast a safer and more welcoming place for residents, their families and visitors.

Jim Crothers, Chief Executive of The HUBB, said: “We are a social regeneration charity that works to bring real benefits to local people.

“Our workshops focused on the theme Communities in Transition and helped to build relationships between residents, tenants, the Housing Executive and housing associations.

“We had fact-finding discussions with people from different communities and those who have various political interests from Tiger’s Bay, mid-Skegoniel, York Road, Shore Road and Shore Road estates.

“Topics such as the housing needs of the area were explored. Residents shared their thoughts on the Housing Executive’s points system, their experience of having repairs done and of application processes,” he said.

“We also asked if they were aware of the housing solutions team and how to contact them and their experience of application processes and the need for more social housing.

“All this information was packaged and put in a report because people want to be part of and have a say in the future housing system.

“We are grateful to the Housing Executive for funding this extremely valuable work which will help create a common vision and sense of belonging to enhance the quality of life of those who live here.”

Gerard Flynn, the Housing Executive’s area manager for north Belfast, said: “This funding comes from our community cohesion fund, which we use to develop strong, positive relationships between people from different backgrounds and provide them with fresh opportunities.

“Building better relations within and between the various communities will improve communications and confidence in local tenants to discourage hate crimes and anti-social behaviour.

“We intend that this project will be a catalyst for many others with the whole community coming together to make it a safe and welcoming place for tenants and their visitors. “

He added: “People in north Belfast can feel isolated from the wider regeneration process across other parts of Belfast so these workshops are an excellent opportunity to give them a forum to discuss their ideas and issues and to encourage them to feel involved in leading their communities in transition.

“The work that The Hubb does is invaluable in helping people create a better environment and future for themselves and we are delighted to work with them.”