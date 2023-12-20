Actor Paul’s ‘pinch me’ pride at IMC cinema’s film premiere
The local cinema had been chosen for the UK/Ireland premiere of the hilarious festive comedy because one of its main actors, Paul Monaghan, hails from Banbridge – and while his name may not immediately ring a bell, any Game of Thrones fan will have seen him without necessarily realising it, since he was the stunt double/stand in for Hollywood A-Lister Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister in all seasons of the hit series.
The film had only ever been screened in Oslo prior to its Banbridge premiere – on account of having been filmed in Norway for the most part – so it was quite a coup for the local cinema to be granted permission to show it to a local audience.
For Paul, it was very much a career highlight – and just like in Oslo, his loved ones were able to come along to the screening, making it extra-special for him.
He commented: “Thanks to my Agent Lisa Osmond I was asked to step in at 24 hours’ notice for an actor who had a sudden illness – this was for the role of ‘Ancient Elf’ in ‘There's Something in the Barn’ which was filmed in Norway and Lithuania.
"This involved three hours’ prosthetics every morning and was a wonderful journey with the very best of people.
"The role was then expanded as they were so happy with what I brought to the role.
"I play the ‘baddest’ Elf and we try to get an American family to leave after they break all the rules of Barn Elf Norwegian mythology - think ‘Gremlins’ mixed with ‘Home Alone’ and a bit of ‘National Lampoon’ thrown in!“I am so delighted to be involved with this production. We had our premiere in Oslo, Norway, last month, and it was amazing to have my mum, sister, niece and nephew there with me.
"Now to have had a screening in my home town sharing it with my nearest and dearest, was a real ‘pinch myself’ moment of which there have been many of late!”