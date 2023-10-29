Today’s ice hockey game between the Belfast Giants and Dundee Stars at The SSE Arena in Belfast has been postponed due to the tragic death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson.

He passed away following a freak incident while playing in a match against Sheffield Steelers on Saturday night in which he suffered a severe neck injury after being caught by a blade.

The match was abandoned and screens brought onto the ice as medical teams battled to save him before he was taken to hospital. Nottingham confirmed on Sunday morning the player had passed away.

Sunday’s three Elite League games in Belfast, Fife and Guildford have been postponed following Adam Johnson’s death, with the league paying tribute to the player.

The ice hockey world has been rocked by the tragic death of Adam Johnson. Picture: Getty Images

A statement said: “The Elite Ice Hockey League is heartbroken to confirm that Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson sadly passed away following a freak accident in Saturday’s game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers.

"In light of this deeply upsetting news, the Elite League has postponed all games scheduled to take place on Sunday, October 29.

"The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with the EIHL are with Adam's family, friends and team mates at this incredibly sad and difficult time. We would also ask everyone to respect the privacy of Adam’s family at this time.”

Stena Line Belfast Giants have advised supporters not to travel to Belfast today.

"Everyone at the Belfast Giants is devastated to hear of the passing of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson following a tragic accident which took place during Saturday’s game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Adam’s family, friends, and teammates, in addition to the wider EIHL community at this sad time.

"As a mark of respect, today’s game, scheduled to take place vs Dundee Stars at The SSE Arena, Belfast has been postponed until further notice. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which will be communicated in due course. If you wish to seek a refund for this event, please contact Ticketmaster.ie