Adam Watson

Adam, who touched the hearts of people far and wide and helped raise substantial sums for charity, passed away peacefully at his home in Banbridge on Wednesday (August 4).

He will be laid to rest on Friday following a funeral service at 12.30pm in Holy Trinity Church, Banbridge.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His mum and dad, David and Sara said Wednesday “proved to be the most difficult day of our lives” as they said goodbye to their precious son.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart and Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Paul Greenfield

“Adam fought an aggressive leukaemia for over two-and-a-half years, but today his fight is over” they said.

A fundraising event - 24 Hours for Little Heroes - had been planned to take place on Saturday (August 6) at South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon in aid of Daisy Lodge and the Cancer Fund For Children to help families in Northern Ireland affected by cancer.

The challenge to members of the public is to give up 24 hours of their lives from 10am on Saturday until 10am on Sunday. One lap of the lakes is 5km and people can take part in teams of any size. A number of teams and invididuals have signed up for the event, including Banbridge Rangers FC, Hanover FC, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhard and Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield.

Many of those taking part will have been inspired by young Adam and his grieving parents have urged everyone involved to continue with the event as planned.

“The 24 challenge was inspired by Adam and through Adam, he showed grit and determination to the very last second of his fight,” said David and Sara Watson on Wednesday evening.

“As a family we ask, in fact we plead with you, that if you were due to take part in the challenge this coming weekend then that’s exactly what you do.

“The challenge must go on, this was Adam’s challenge, it was based on his story.