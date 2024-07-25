Adam's BLT sandwich raising funds for B Positive
The charity, which was set up by Banbridge schoolboy Adam Watson following his diagnosis with leukemia in 2019, has been well supported locally.
The charity has been run by his parents David and Sara since Adam’s death in 2022 aged just nine-years-old.
For the last two years Blend and Batch have introduced their ‘Adam’s BLT Sandwich’ to coincide with Adam’s 24 Hour Challenge at Craigavon Lakes, which takes place on Saturday, August 3.
And to say Adam’s BLT has been a hit would be an understatement, as it has raised over £4,000 each time it has been made available to customers.
The tasty treat consists of smoked bacon, shredded little gem lettuce, sliced beef tomato and mayonnaise, served on white bloomer with a side of Ballymaloe relish.
Marion Fairbairn, Blend & Batch proprietor, explained that the BLT was Adam’s favourite dish.
"When we first met the Watsons, Adam was still with us,” she said.
"We met them in Blend & Batch and Adam had a BLT, which he said was his favourite dish.
"As well as doing the BLT each year, in September we do a brownie to mark Adam’s birthday and, again, all of the funds go to B Positive."
COMMUNITY
Marion added that the fantastic funds which had been raised so far had been down to the “community being so generous and people really wanting to support B Positive”.
The entire amount from purchasing Adam’s BLT Sandwich will go directly to the inspiring cause.
This is to provide hope and positivity to families who went through the same challenging times as the Watsons did.
All tips raised during the week will also be donated by the fantastic Blend and Batch team.
The sandwich will be on offer from Monday until Sunday from 11.30am until 4pm.