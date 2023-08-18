Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a French person reported missing in the Lisburn area.

Adriana Conceicao was last known to have taken a taxi from Forestside to the Lawnbrook Drive area of Lisburn shortly after 9pm on Thursday, August 17.

The French national is described as being about 5’ 4”, of slim build with long black hair with light streaks in a ponytail. She was possibly wearing a black leather jacket and black leggings.