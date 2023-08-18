Register
Adriana Conceicao: police in Lisburn appeal for help in locating missing French national

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a French person reported missing in the Lisburn area.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Aug 2023, 07:35 BST

Adriana Conceicao was last known to have taken a taxi from Forestside to the Lawnbrook Drive area of Lisburn shortly after 9pm on Thursday, August 17.

The French national is described as being about 5’ 4”, of slim build with long black hair with light streaks in a ponytail. She was possibly wearing a black leather jacket and black leggings.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Adriana is asked to please contact police by calling 101, quoting police reference number 2206 of 17/08/2023.

