Adrianna Neil. Photo provided by PSNI

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of Adrianna Neil (15) who was last observed in the Ballyduff area around 8.30am on Friday (May 9).

In an appeal to the public to help locate Adrianna, the PSNI added: “She was last seen wearing black leggings, a yellow coloured Nike T-shirt, white/black New Balance trainers and a black puffa style coat.

"If you have seen Adrianna or have any information that may assist please contact police by calling 101, quoting reference number 392 of 9/5/25.”