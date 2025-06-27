Adrianna Neill. Photo provided by PSNI

Newtownabbey police are appealing to the public to assist in locating missing person Adrianna Neill.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrianna was reported to police as missing from approximately 6.30am on Wednesday, June 25, from the area of Forthill Drive, Newtownabbey.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Adrianna (pictured) is believed to be wearing black leggings, black puffa coat and white and black New Balance shoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She is described as 15 years old, slim build, dark straight hair and approx, 5ft 5 in height. Adrianna is known to have links to the Newtownabbey area and Belfast.

“If you know the whereabouts of Adrianna or believe you have seen her, please contact 101 quoting the police reference #535 25/6/25. Thank you."