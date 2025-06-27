Adrianna Neill: police issue appeal over missing teenager with links to Newtownabbey and Belfast
Adrianna was reported to police as missing from approximately 6.30am on Wednesday, June 25, from the area of Forthill Drive, Newtownabbey.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “Adrianna (pictured) is believed to be wearing black leggings, black puffa coat and white and black New Balance shoes.
"She is described as 15 years old, slim build, dark straight hair and approx, 5ft 5 in height. Adrianna is known to have links to the Newtownabbey area and Belfast.
“If you know the whereabouts of Adrianna or believe you have seen her, please contact 101 quoting the police reference #535 25/6/25. Thank you."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.