Mid Ulster MLA Patsy has highlighted the lack of rural services, particularly affordable childcare when he address a meeting of the North South Interparliamentary Assembly on Friday.

Speaking afterwards, Mr McGlone said, “The lack of affordable childcare in the North is an issue that we in the SDLP have been highlighting for some time.

“It is too expensive and difficult to access. This is a particular problem in rural areas where transport and other services are also an issue.

“I took the opportunity at the North South Interparliamentary Assembly to bring this to the attention of the representatives here.

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone. Credit: Supplied

“The legislative measures in place that are supposed to protect rural services have failed.

“Rural-proofing and the Rual Needs Act appear to have become merely box-ticking exercises for Executive Departments, local councils, and other public bodies.

“This was not the intention when these measures were put in place. Rural services are often the first to go when Ministers are looking at budget cuts. They need better protection, and they need financial investment.

“We have seen the effect of this neglect on rural health services. Rural GP surgeries are having to deal with ever-growing lists of patients making it increasingly difficult to get an appointment.

“There is pressure on rural Community Pharmacies to provide more services to patients who can’t access their GPs.

“Domiciliary care packages are not available because there are not enough staff employed in some rural areas to provide the necessary care for people in their homes.

“There should be a full review of the existing legislative measures in place to protect rural services.

“We need to see how public bodies have been implementing them, and what improvements need to be made.”

“The SDLP will continue to highlight the lack of affordable childcare, and other rural services, in the North until the Executive takes action.”