AG crowned sustainable manufacturing business of the year in Business Eye awards
The third-generation, family-owned business, established more than 60 years ago, was crowned Sustainable Manufacturing Business of the Year at the 2024 Business Eye Sustainability Awards.
The accolade acknowledges manufacturers who prioritise sustainability across their operations and AG’s win further highlights the success of the company’s comprehensive Corporate Social Responsibility strategy.
With manufacturing sites in Fivemiletown, Toome, and Carryduff, AG, as part of its Climate Action Pledge has committed to reducing its absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by at least 30 per cent, as well as lowering its Scope 3 emissions by 2030, regardless of business growth.
Having surpassed its science-based targets to date, AG has consistently invested in sustainable technologies, processes and materials to minimise its environmental impact, from utilising aggregates sourced from its Fivemiletown quarry to manufacturing with 100 per cent renewable energy.
Furthermore, AG's dedication to sustainability earned it Platinum Status in the 2023 Northern Ireland Environmental Benchmarking Survey and recently led to its shortlisting for Outstanding Commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance at the Business Telegraph Awards.
In recognition of its sustainability efforts, the specialist building products business is among the first to achieve recertification to the latest version of the BES 6001 Standard at its Toome location for its flag products.
AG already has one of the lowest carbon footprints in the industry and these accomplishments showcase its commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its operations to an absolute minimum.
Mark McCardle, COO, expressed gratitude for the esteemed award, attributing the achievement to the collective efforts of AG’s workforce.
“We are honoured to be crowned Sustainable Manufacturing Business of the Year. This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless efforts to integrate sustainability into every aspect of our operations. At AG, we believe that sustainability is not just a choice but a responsibility, and we remain committed to minimising our environmental footprint while delivering high-quality products to our customers,” he said.
