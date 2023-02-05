Pupils of Portadown College are staging a production of Murder on the Orient Express this incoming week.

The show will be in the school Assembly Hall on Wednesday, February 8 and Thursday 9.

Ahead of the event, Year 11 students from the school’s Journalism Club spoke to Deputy Head Boy Matthew Doyle about his role as Poirot in the production. Here is their interview:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew enjoys drama saying it “helped my confidence by getting up on stage” and of course anyone who knows Matthew can concur when he shared that he “likes making people laugh”.

Portadown College student, Matthew Doyle who plays Hercule Poirot in the school production of Murder On The Orient Express.

When asked “What appealed to you about the character?” Portadown College’s new Poirot said: “I relate to him because he is OCD and particular just like me.”

Matthew is preparing for the role by watching French movies and practicing his French accent.

Poirot is the lead role in the theatrical adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express. This is a captivating murder mystery novel written by Agatha Christie, based on the shocking true Lindenburg kidnapping case. The world renowned Belgian private detective Poirot is of unsurpassed intelligence and understanding of the criminal mind.

When asked if he had been the lead in any previous productions, Mathew replied he was the lead in PC’s production of Juno and the Paycock where he played Boyle alongside fellow lead Megan Hewitt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The cast of the Portadown College production of Murder On The Orient Express.

Not only has Matthew acting experience in PC, but he also has a good idea of the setting and environment of the play having “seen clips” online to get into character.

Despite the most recent film adaptation of the Agatha Christie mystery casting fellow countryman Northern Ireland born Kenneth Branagh as Poirot, Matthew told us he prefers the original actor of Poirot in the 1974 movie of Murder on the Orient Express.

"Describe your character in three words,” appeared to be a challenging question, however Matthew’s answer reveals his close affinity with the character Poirot: “particular, pedantic and pontificating”.

You can see Matthew in action as PC’s own Poirot in the College production of Murder on the Orient Express in Portadown College Assembly Hall on Wednesday, February 8 and Thursday, February 9.

Advertisement

Advertisement