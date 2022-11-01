Proceeds from the event will go directly towards food and fuel support packs which MEAAP volunteers will deliver to older people over the coming colder months.

Jenny Marshall, executive director of community programmes, commented “As we close in towards the winter months, we are receiving more and more requests for help from older people in Mid and East Antrim, who simply cannot make ends meet due to the alarming increase in food and fuel costs.

"For many older people this winter, there will be difficult choices to make and we are working with our community and statutory partners to help as many households as we can to alleviate the pressure.”

Members of the community are invited for an evening of fun and entertainment - all for a great local cause.