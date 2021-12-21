Ahoghill District LOL No 12 bench marks 100 years of N. Ireland

On December 10 members of the public and representatives of the seven private lodges which make up Ahoghill District LOL No 12 (Glebe, Dunminning, Gloonan, Moyasset, Killyless, Ahoghill and Gracehill) were present for a ceremony to unveil a specially commissioned bench. Designed to permanently commemorate NI’s Centennial when displayed in the village it was produced by Mark Dunseath of MD Welding Services to a design incorporating the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland’s official Centennial badge and including the details of the seven private lodges in the District.

With food supplied by Gloonan Cultural Society and accompanied by Ulster Scots music from Killyless Accordion Band and pipers the bench was unveiled by Worshipful District Master Brother David Jackson, his Deputy Brother Jeff Kyle and its maker Mark Dunseath. The District Lodge already has plans for a site for the bench where it will be able to be viewed, admired and used by residents of and visitors to the village.

It is hoped to have the bench permanently installed in the village early in the New Year, a year which also looks set to see the postponed Grand Lodge of Ireland Centennial parade in Belfast on May 28 DV and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations the following weekend as well as the resumption of the traditional Triangle Twelfth demonstration in July which will see a return to Cullybackey for the Ahoghill and

L-R Bro D Jackson WDM Mark Dunseath MD Welding Services Bro J Kyle DDM

Portglenone brethren.

A spokesperson said: “The District would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark for all his work and skill in producing the bench and to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and the Ulster Scots Agency for their financial support for the unveiling event.

* Did you know?

Northern Ireland was created as a separate legal entity on May 3, 1921, under the Government of Ireland Act 1920.

Representatives of the private lodges who attended the ceremony in Ahoghill

A notice of motion was passed in January 2019 by Mid and East Antrim Council: “That this Council supports the planning and implementation of events marking the 100th birthday of Northern Ireland. Drawing upon our industrial heritage, successful business, the growth of the economy and tourism industry in Mid and East Antrim. Celebrating the success of our local ambassadors, sporting heroes and global stars which have put our country on the map.”