Aimee Olive and Aislinn Higgins star in NI Social Media Awards

Bodyfit Mums owner, Aimee Olive, who is from Portadown, won the award for Best Use of Social Media in Fitness (over 10k) while Aislinn Higgins from Lurgan was named Home Influencer of theYear for her social media platform, Dream DIY.

Founders of the NI Social Media Awards, Niamh Taylor, managing director of Digital 24 and Caroline O’Neill, business coach and social media consultant of Digg For Success and Digg Mama said: “We are delighted to celebrate everything that is good about social media which has played a huge part over the last two years in all of our personal and professional lives. It has helped get us through some very dark days and has also been the most amazing tool during this challenging time to help businesses grow.

"Over 400 entries were received and our judges were blown away by every single one of them.

"Congratulations to Aimee Oliver from Bodyfit Mums and Aislinn Higgins of Dream DIY for this well-deserved recognition.”

Speaking on behalf of the judges, Oonagh O’Hagan, managing director of Meaghers Pharmacy Group added: “The quality of the entries reflected the sheer hard work businesses, organisations and individuals across Northern Ireland are putting into their social media platforms.

Advertisement

"It is clear that local businesses are being very strategic in their plans and many are exceeding their targeted goals. Meanwhile, the content that is being created is engaging audiences and capturing the hearts and minds of people across the platforms.

"Congratulations to all of our finalists and winners and keep up the amazing work!”

Aislinn Higgins from Lurgan was named Home Influencer of the Year for her social media platform, Dream DIY.

Individual category sponsors included Balmoral Healthcare, Belfast City Centre Gift Card, Bellamianta, BNL Productions, Bodyfit Mums, EP Design, Holistic Kidz, House of Vixen, Malfy Gin, MCG Investment, Ooh & Aah Cookies, Pod Camping Ireland, Todds Leap, Ted & Stitch, Jans Lifestyle and McGowans Print. Charity partner is Aware.

The awards event was held in the Europa Hotel, Belfast and was hosted by leading social media personalities.

Advertisement