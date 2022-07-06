Air Ambulance coffee morning

The fundraising event will be held in Ramoan Parish Centre, Ballycastle, from 9am until 1pm and is being organised by local man Paul Quinn and friends. Paul is taking on the Extreme North (Quest) in August, accompanied by his friends Damian Devlin, Kevin Murphy and Paul Humphries. The challenge comprises four half marathons in four days and takes in the magnificent Wild Atlantic Way, including Malin Head and Inishowen.

Paul and his friends – all members of Ballycastle Runners – decided to take part in the challenge as a way of ‘giving back’ to the Air Ambulance NI charity. It is a cause close to the Ballyvoy man’s heart, after a devastating car accident which claimed the lives of his beloved wife Tracey and his uncle Fred. On that tragic day in November 2020, the Air Ambulance had been en route to the scene but, sadly for Paul and his family, it became clear it wasn’t needed.

A coffee morning will be held on Saturday, July 16 to raise vital funds for Air Ambulance NI

Paul is grateful that such a service exists and is now raising money for the charity in the hope that other families can benefit from it in their hour of need. Paul continued: “The more money we collect for the Air Ambulance NI, the better - it’s a fantastic service that we can’t do without. None of us know when our family might need it and raising funds has really given me something to focus on.

“I want to raise as much as I can in memory of Tracey and Fred – I would like something positive to come out of all of this tragedy. Members of the community have been so supportive in the wake of Tracey and Fred’s death, it feels good to be able to give something back in the form of some funding for a vital life saving service in our area,” he ended.”