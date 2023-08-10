Register
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Air Ambulance is calling for your support - could you skydive over Garvagh?

Air Ambulance NI’s medical team is called upon twice a day and the charity is calling on people from the Causeway Coast and Glens area to help save lives – by skydiving over Garvagh!
By Una Culkin
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:22 BST

Air Ambulance NI has organised three events for the remainder of 2023 including a skydive on September 9 at Skydive Ireland in Garvagh which costs just £99 to register.

And if that’s not appealing, there is also a Dragon Boat Race in Belfast on Friday, September 15 which is sponsored by Forestside and a Christmas-themed abseil down Belfast Castle on December 10.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising said: “This year our charity aspires to raise £2.5m to sustain the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) and during that time it’s expected the medics will be called approximately 700 times. Every call needs the support of the public in fundraising. Perhaps an extreme challenge like the abseil or skydive is on your bucket list or you may prefer rowing up the river lagan in a dragon boat!

Could you do a skydive over Garvagh in aid of the Air Ambulance? Credit Air Ambulance NICould you do a skydive over Garvagh in aid of the Air Ambulance? Credit Air Ambulance NI
Could you do a skydive over Garvagh in aid of the Air Ambulance? Credit Air Ambulance NI

"None of us know what the day ahead holds and on average for two individuals, they will need the help of the air ambulance service. It could be a serious road traffic collision, farm accident, medical emergency or sports incident, whatever the incident the medical team can be at the patients’ side in minutes. Please support your air ambulance this year."

Kerry added a little more detail about each of the events: “The Dragon Boat Race is a great opportunity to get up to 20 family, friends or work colleagues together for the day, competing with other teams and enjoying the barbecue and music from our DJ.

"For those doing the skydive you’ll be part of a team of 30 people and our charity representative will be there to encourage you for your leap at 15,000. The abseil is such a feel-good event for Christmas, 40 people will don their Christmas hats or full elf suits for this one and the views across Belfast are stunning.” For more information and to sign up now for any of the events being organised, go to www.airambulanceni.org

Related topics:Air ambulanceAir Ambulance NIBelfastCauseway CoastKerry Anderson