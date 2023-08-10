Air Ambulance NI’s medical team is called upon twice a day and the charity is calling on people from the Causeway Coast and Glens area to help save lives – by skydiving over Garvagh!

Air Ambulance NI has organised three events for the remainder of 2023 including a skydive on September 9 at Skydive Ireland in Garvagh which costs just £99 to register.

And if that’s not appealing, there is also a Dragon Boat Race in Belfast on Friday, September 15 which is sponsored by Forestside and a Christmas-themed abseil down Belfast Castle on December 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising said: “This year our charity aspires to raise £2.5m to sustain the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) and during that time it’s expected the medics will be called approximately 700 times. Every call needs the support of the public in fundraising. Perhaps an extreme challenge like the abseil or skydive is on your bucket list or you may prefer rowing up the river lagan in a dragon boat!

Could you do a skydive over Garvagh in aid of the Air Ambulance? Credit Air Ambulance NI

"None of us know what the day ahead holds and on average for two individuals, they will need the help of the air ambulance service. It could be a serious road traffic collision, farm accident, medical emergency or sports incident, whatever the incident the medical team can be at the patients’ side in minutes. Please support your air ambulance this year."

Kerry added a little more detail about each of the events: “The Dragon Boat Race is a great opportunity to get up to 20 family, friends or work colleagues together for the day, competing with other teams and enjoying the barbecue and music from our DJ.