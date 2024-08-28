Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Portstewart man and his family have raised a staggering £95,000 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

For the fifth year, Ronan Cunningham organised the hugely popular ‘Supercar Sunday’ weekend which saw hundreds of supercars and hyper cars on display in Portstewart on Saturday, July 27 and in Bishopscourt Racing Circuit, Downpatrick, on Sunday, July 28.

Thousands of the public attended this exclusive opportunity to see some of the most exciting brands on the market together in one place. Vehicles featured included Lamborghinis, McLarens, Aston Martins, Ferraris and many other exotic car brands as well as 300 motorbikes for the first time.

Car owners also got to enjoy a glittering gala ball on Saturday 27th July with a ‘Casino Royale’ theme held at the world-renowned Titanic Building, Belfast.

Supercar weekend powers two full weeks of air ambulance, raising a phenomenal £95,000 for the charity. CREDIT AIR AMBULANCE NI

Ronan said, “I would like to thank the car community of Ireland for coming together to make such a special weekend and also a huge thanks to the public who came in their thousands not only to see the event but even more importantly donate to the charity with 100 Percent of ticket sales going directly to the charity.

"I would also like to say a special thanks to Bishopscourt Racing circuit and the NW pits for donating the two venues to hold the event and finally to all the very special volunteers who came and donated their valuable time.”

A spokesperson for Air Ambulance NI said: “Ronan Cunningham and his family deserve huge recognition for channelling their passion and energy into organising this event, especially with such a remarkable outcome.

"The fact that it was inspired by a previous patient of the Air Ambulance who made a remarkable recovery adds a deeply personal and inspiring element to the event.

"This kind of motivation often brings out the best in communities, as people can directly see the impact of their support. The success of the event is a testament to the dedication of the Cunningham family and all those who participated and donated.”

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at the charity Air Ambulance NI said: “We are truly blown away by the incredible support for the fifth year from Supercar Sunday.”