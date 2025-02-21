The Air Ambulance NI has thanked a County Antrim woman whose efforts have helped raise over £11,000 towards the charity’s lifesaving service over the past five years.

It follows a series of tribute music nights at Ballygally Castle Hotel with raffles, organised by Norma Craig, resulting in an impressive £2,620 raised.

As a dedicated supporter of a cause that is deeply significant to her, Norma has successfully raised a total of £11,445 for Air Ambulance NI over the past five years – funding nearly two days of their vital lifesaving service.

Air Ambulance NI’s Area Fundraising Manager, Katrina Hughes said: “We cannot thank Norma enough for her ongoing support. Her five years of commitment play a crucial role in enabling our aircraft to take off for the next critically ill or injured patient.”

Norma Craig with John Calvin from Air Ambulance NI. Photo: Air Ambulance NI

In partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), Air Ambulance NI provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) across the region.

Operating seven days a week for 12 hours each day, the dedicated HEMS team responds swiftly to serious incidents, delivering critical medical interventions that can save lives when every second counts.

The HEMS team is resolute in providing urgent medical assistance to those in need, no matter their location. Their primary objectives include saving lives, preserving neurological function, and preventing limb loss.

With state-of-the-art medical equipment and highly trained professionals on board, the service delivers emergency pre-hospital care directly to individuals who are facing serious health crises.

Remarkably, the aircraft can reach any point in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty five minutes, ensuring a swift response to emergencies.

On average, the medical team is called to action twice a day, addressing a variety of emergencies such as serious road traffic collisions, workplace accidents, sports injuries, and medical crises.

As a local charity, Air Ambulance NI relies on the generosity of the public to maintain and sustain its essential services. To meet their goal of raising £2.5 million every year, fundraisers like Norma’s raffles are instrumental in their mission.

Expressing her appreciation to Scott Weatherup, General Manager of the Ballygally Castle hotel alongside the staff for their unwavering support, Norma also extended her gratitude to Jim and Alison Weatherup for their assistance on the nights of the raffle. “I’m proud to secure all the raffle prizes and thrilled to contribute such an important amount to the Air Ambulance service,” Norma said.

“While we all hope to never need it, it’s comforting to know that it’s there for us.”

For anyone interested in making a difference while tackling a personal challenge, Air Ambulance NI offers a variety of exciting fundraising events.

Participants can choose from options such as a fire walk across hot coals reaching temperatures of up to 500°C, or an exhilarating abseil down the iconic 120-foot Europa Hotel in Belfast.

“With dedicated fundraising support and guidance available, you can join Team Air Ambulance today,” the charity said.

For more information and to sign up, visit the upcoming events section on the Air Ambulance NI website.