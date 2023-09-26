Air Ambulance NI holding information session in Cookstown to attract volunteers
Air Ambulance NI relies on the support of generous local people who are willing to give their time to help save 'lives brains and limbs'.
At events such as bucket collections, country fairs and tractor runs the charity team is supported by people from all walks of life who have time to give – whether on a one off or more regular basis.
Janice Crowe, volunteer coordinator, said: "Air Ambulance Northern Ireland has a busy ongoing programme of fundraising events throughout the year and is looking for your support!
"We’d like to invite anyone who is interested in finding out more about the work of Air Ambulance NI, and how they might help, to join us in Cookstown.
"Some of our volunteers help once or twice a year, others a few hours weekly. Already this year volunteers have given almost 1200 hours of support."
The charity received Investors in Volunteers in 2021.
She added: "New volunteers will join our network of over 150 volunteers so it’s an opportunity to meet new people and have new experiences.
"All volunteers have an induction and are supported in their volunteering. It’s not just the medical team who save lives, our volunteers play their part too."
The charity is particularly keen to recruit new volunteers in the Tyrone area.
Those planning to attend can register online via Eventbrite at: Air Ambulance NI Information Evenings, Co Tyrone | Eventbrite or call the AANI office on 028 9262 2677 for more information.
Ultimately the volunteer team are contributing to supporting patients like Tom Hadden from Dungannon who had a serious road traffic collision. Tom is forever grateful to the air ambulance medical team who came to his aid and all who helped him at that time. He had multiple surgeries to his leg and a long recovery, but his leg was saved.
Tom has become a passionate advocate of the air ambulance following his experience, getting involved in fundraising and by becoming a volunteer.