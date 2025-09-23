Aisha Petrikova. Picture: released by PSNI

Police in Mid Ulster are seeking help from the public to locate a missing person.

Aisha Petrikova was last seen in Dungannon at approximately 8pm on Monday, September 22.

Aisha is wearing a black jumper, a dark green hooded jacket, black leggings and described as being of slim build, approximately 5ft 8”, with black curly shoulder length hair and green eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Aisha is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1614 of 22/09/25.