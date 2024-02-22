The customised lorry in memory of Cathal McCrory.

Eighteen-year-old Cathal McCrory from Dromore in Co Down was the son of Peter and Pauline, and brother of Declan, Niamh and Ronan.

The money was raised through a memorial tractor run, as well as donations in lieu of flowers and from Cathal’s former schools – St Colman’s PS, Dromore and St Patrick’s College in Banbridge.

“We chose Air Ambulance NI because it’s a great cause and anybody could need it,” Cathal’s mum Pauline told the Banbridge Chronicle.

Pauline and Peter McCrory with the cheque for Air Ambulance NI.

“They rely on a lot of donations and we know this money, raised in Cathal’s name, will help someone else in their time of need.”

The tractor run was organised by Cathal’s close friends just days after his funeral.

“They wanted to do something to mark his month’s anniversary,” his mum said. “The tractor run route took in the Circular Road, and 250 tractors and 50 lorries took part. We couldn’t believe how many people turned out. We weren’t expecting that response, and it raised £6,700.

“Cathal was a lorry mechanic and he loved tractors as well. He had just turned 18 and was the baby of the family. He would have been finishing the course in May/June.”

​Family and friends of Cathal McCrory visited Air Ambulance NI’s operational base outside Lisburn last weekend, where they presented a cheque for £10,276 in his memory.

Pauline, who works as a classroom assistant in St Colman’s PS, said the family were still broken-hearted and taking “a day at a time”.

They have taken great comfort and strength from the love and support shown by Cathal’s friends.

“His wee friends still call and I’ll say to them ... ‘don’t you stop calling’. It’s just so nice – it gives you a lift when you see them.”

Pauline revealed that the family suffered more heartache days after Cathal’s passing.

“We had a bad time,” she recalled. “The day after the funeral, Petey had a heart attack and, then, the next morning my daddy – who lived with us – passed away. I went into him that morning and he had died in his sleep.

“I do think it was the shock of Cathal’s death.

“So, we had two funerals within a few days and two empty chairs around the table. But, we take comfort knowing that they are both together.”