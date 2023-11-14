Alan Hamilton: Annual walk in memory of Carrickfergus Royal British Legion chairman
Family and friends of the late Carrickfergus Royal British Legion stalwart Alan Hamilton have held a sponsored walk around the town.
Alan, who passed away in 2016, was chairman of the branch for 10 years.
The walk was organised by his daughter Elaine Parker, who was joined by members of Carrick RBL including Eddie McKnight along with two of Alan's grandsons, Alan Hamilton Jnr and Sam McIlroy.
This is the seventh year of the event and all proceeds go to Carrickfergus RBL Poppy Appeal.