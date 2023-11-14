Family and friends of the late Carrickfergus Royal British Legion stalwart Alan Hamilton have held a sponsored walk around the town.

The group pictured during the annual walk in memory in Carrickfergus of Alan Hamilton. Photo: Elaine Parker

Alan, who passed away in 2016, was chairman of the branch for 10 years.

The walk was organised by his daughter Elaine Parker, who was joined by members of Carrick RBL including Eddie McKnight along with two of Alan's grandsons, Alan Hamilton Jnr and Sam McIlroy.