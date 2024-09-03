Alan Mallard. Photo provided by PSNI

Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing man last seen in Ballyclare.

In an appeal issued on Tuesday (September 3), the PSNI said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Alan Mallard.

"Alan was last seen in Asda, Ballyclare, yesterday evening at around 11pm. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt (not sure what colours).

“If anyone has any information that could help us locate Alan please contact 101 and quote serial 1803 - 02/09/2024.”