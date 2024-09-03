Alan Mallard: police increasingly concerned for welfare of man last seen in Ballyclare

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 08:33 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 08:39 BST
Alan Mallard. Photo provided by PSNIAlan Mallard. Photo provided by PSNI
Alan Mallard. Photo provided by PSNI
Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing man last seen in Ballyclare.

In an appeal issued on Tuesday (September 3), the PSNI said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Alan Mallard.

"Alan was last seen in Asda, Ballyclare, yesterday evening at around 11pm. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt (not sure what colours).

“If anyone has any information that could help us locate Alan please contact 101 and quote serial 1803 - 02/09/2024.”

