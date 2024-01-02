Police have issued a fresh appeal for help in locating a 33-year-old man who has been missing from the Antrim area for over a fortnight.

Alan Whiteside was last seen leaving licensed premises in the High Street area of Antrim around 9pm on Sunday, December 17, heading in the direction of Market Square and down towards the pedestrian bridge over the river.

Alan, who is described as being approximately 5 ft 8 inches tall, of medium build, and with brown hair and eyes, was wearing black jeans, a black T-shirt, and black Adidas trainers when he was last seen.

In a statement this afternoon (Tuesday), Inspector Patton said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the Antrim town centre, Bridge Street and Dublin Road areas between 9pm and 10pm on this date to get in touch.

Alan Whiteside. Photo provided by PSNI

“We would also appeal to business owners in the town centre to check their premises, yards and store rooms that may have been closed over the Christmas period, as well as residential owners to check their outhouses and sheds.