Alan Whiteside: family 'increasingly concerned' for missing man's welfare
Alan was last seen leaving Maddens Bar in the High Street area of Antrim at around 9pm, heading in the direction of Market Square and down towards the pedestrian bridge over the Six Mile Water river.
Alan, who is described as being approximately 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, and with brown hair and eyes, was wearing black jeans, a short-sleeved black T-shirt and black Adidas trainers when he was last seen.
Alan’s mother, Pamela Whiteside, and the wider family circle are growing increasingly concerned for Alan’s welfare.
In a renewed appeal issued today (Thursday), Pamela said: “His son and I just want Alan home safe. If anyone has any information, I would ask them to please contact police. The smallest thing might help find him.”
Inspector Patton stated: “We continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen Alan in Antrim town centre, Bridge Street, Lough Road, Clarke Court or Dublin Road between 9pm and 10pm on that date to get in touch.
"It was the Sunday before Christmas, so we know a lot of people may have been out and about in the area. If you spoke to Alan that night, please let us know.
“Lough Neagh Rescue, the Community Rescue Service, and volunteers are continuing to assist with our efforts and we want to thank them for their invaluable support.
“Anyone with any information which might assist us is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1781 of 19/12/23.”