Register
BREAKING

Alan Whiteside: missing man last seen in Antrim bar

Police officers have appealed on social media in a bid to locate missing person, Alan Whiteside.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Posting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page today (Wednesday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for the welfare of Alan Whiteside who was last seen in Maddens Bar, Antrim on Sunday, December 17 at approximately 11pm. Alan is 33 and would be from the Antrim area.

"If anyone has any information that could help us locate Alan, get in touch on either 101 or 999, quoting 1781 of the 19/12/23.”

Related topics:PSNIFacebookNewtownabbey