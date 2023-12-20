Alan Whiteside: missing man last seen in Antrim bar
Police officers have appealed on social media in a bid to locate missing person, Alan Whiteside.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Posting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page today (Wednesday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for the welfare of Alan Whiteside who was last seen in Maddens Bar, Antrim on Sunday, December 17 at approximately 11pm. Alan is 33 and would be from the Antrim area.
"If anyone has any information that could help us locate Alan, get in touch on either 101 or 999, quoting 1781 of the 19/12/23.”