Alana Service: police concerned for missing person (19) from Coleraine area

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 17:39 BST
Alana Service. Photo provided by PSNIAlana Service. Photo provided by PSNI
Police say they are concerned for missing person Alana Service from the Coleraine area.

Nineteen-year-old Alana was last seen leaving hospital at approximately 3.20pm on Tuesday (September 3).

She is described as 5'5" with blonde/brown hair tied up.

Alana was last seen wearing a black coat over blue and grey pyjamas.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact 101 and use reference 983 from 03/09/24.

