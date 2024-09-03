Alana Service: police concerned for missing person (19) from Coleraine area
Police say they are concerned for missing person Alana Service from the Coleraine area.
Nineteen-year-old Alana was last seen leaving hospital at approximately 3.20pm on Tuesday (September 3).
She is described as 5'5" with blonde/brown hair tied up.
Alana was last seen wearing a black coat over blue and grey pyjamas.
Anyone with information that could help police is asked to contact 101 and use reference 983 from 03/09/24.
