Alastair McIlroy: police 'increasingly concerned' about missing Ballymena man's wellbeing
Police in Ballymena are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of missing person, Alastair McIlroy (63).
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Alastair was last seen in the Leighinmohr Avenue area of the town on Saturday evening (December 7).
"He is described as 6'3" tall with short grey hair and has a distinctive ear piercing on his left ear. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with dark coloured trousers.”
Anyone with information about Alastair's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 3 10/12/24.