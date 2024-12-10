Alastair McIlroy: police 'increasingly concerned' about missing Ballymena man's wellbeing

By Russell Keers
Published 10th Dec 2024, 14:36 BST
Alastair McIlroy. (Pic issued by PSNI).placeholder image
Alastair McIlroy. (Pic issued by PSNI).
Police in Ballymena are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of missing person, Alastair McIlroy (63).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Alastair was last seen in the Leighinmohr Avenue area of the town on Saturday evening (December 7).

"He is described as 6'3" tall with short grey hair and has a distinctive ear piercing on his left ear. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with dark coloured trousers.”

Anyone with information about Alastair's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 3 10/12/24.

Related topics:BallymenaPolicePSNI
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice