Alastair McIlroy. (Pic issued by PSNI).

Police in Ballymena are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of missing person, Alastair McIlroy (63).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Alastair was last seen in the Leighinmohr Avenue area of the town on Saturday evening (December 7).

"He is described as 6'3" tall with short grey hair and has a distinctive ear piercing on his left ear. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with dark coloured trousers.”

Anyone with information about Alastair's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 3 10/12/24.