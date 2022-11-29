Family and friends have been extending well wishes to Albert and Eileen Green as they celebrate their 70th anniversary today (Tuesday).

The couple, who got married in Glengormley Presbyterian on November 29 1952, are marking their special milestone with celebratory events including a family lunch held on November 26 in Portrush, as well as afternoon tea with relatives.

Mr Green grew up in the Whitehouse area of the borough, while Mrs Green was raised in Glengormley.

They went on to have four children, Eileen, Joyce, Rosemary and Jim, as well as eight grandchildren (Janice, Andrew, Stephen, Colin, Alana, Jourdan, Samara and Laura). They also have 10 great-grandchildren (McKenzie, Ollie, Isla, Romin, Maddison, Eliza, Amelie, Lillah, Ellie and Caben).

Albert and Eileen Green.

Eileen worked in a local mill before starting a family and staying at home to look after their children.

Albert was a self-employed businessman, working in a number of sectors, including selling fuel, as well as being a chimney sweep in Newtownabbey.

They have lived in Ballyclare for the past 24 years and still live independently in the town.

Mr and Mrs Green contracted Covid-19 eight weeks ago. It has set them back a little, but their loved ones are glad that they did not need hospitalised and are on the mend.

Commenting on her parents’ platinum anniversary, their eldest daughter Eileen explained: “Mum and dad are a very happy loving couple. They are as still in love today as when they first met.

"We were brought up in a very happy home. I hope they’ve a few more happy years together.”

Their eldest grandchild Janice added: “They’re just a nice wee couple and are still very much in love. They don’t argue and do everything together. They’ve been together their whole lives. It’s a fantastic achievement and something that doesn’t happen too often now.

"Gran and Granda got a special telegram from King Charles and they’re delighted with it. They now have two from The Queen to mark their 60th and 65th anniversaries and this one from the new King.

"It’s these wee things that are making it special for them and they’re really cherishing it all.”