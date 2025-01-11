Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have confirmed a 35-year-old pedestrian has died following a road traffic collision in Co Down early on Saturday morning.

He has been officially named as Alex Connor.

PSNI Roads Policing Inspector Cherith Adair said: “It was reported at approximately 1.50am on Saturday morning that there had been a road traffic collision involving a male pedestrian on the Upper Gransha Road, Bangor.

"The road has since reopened and detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision.

Alex Connor. Picture: released by PSNI

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dashcam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 81 11/01/25.”

Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.