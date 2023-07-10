Former Larne Foodbank office bearer Alex Munro has been remembered as a guiding light and voice of reason who strove to ensure the needs of people in the community were met

The tribute in the July edition of the charity’s newsletter follows Mr Munro’s death on June 12.

Larne Foodbank stated: “Alex was chair of the Foodbank for three years, followed by five years as honorary secretary. While in these roles he did so much for the people in our community behind the scenes, never seeking recognition or praise. Alex was constantly striving to ensure our service was reaching those people that were vulnerable and needed our compassion and support.

"It was Alex who worked diligently to secure a grant to source, purchase and erect a purpose built warehouse for Larne Foodbank to store our food, from its inception through to completion, at no cost to Larne Foodbank.”

Alex Munro, former chair and honorary secretary of Larne Foodbank. Photo by: Phillip Byrne

The charity went on to explain the key role played by Mr Munro during the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

“When Covid-19 hit and the majority of our volunteers needed to step back, Alex swung into action to implement a risk assessment that would enable us to stay safe whilst ensuring we could remain open.

"Alex also provided us with a three-year business plan that will be implemented and followed to the letter. Whilst our ultimate goal is to remove the need for Foodbanks, we have been left in a position that we can keep providing our service to those who need us.

Good Humour

"Alongside these wonderful accomplishments during his time at Larne Foodbank we want to recognise Alex for his infectious personality. He was a guiding light, a mentor and always the voice of reason sprinkled with a dose of good humour.

"Alex was particularly proud of the fact that our Foodbank was founded and supported by eight churches in our town and that all denominations, and none, were represented in our donations, volunteers, committee members and trustees.

"Through his faith, Alex has enriched the lives of all who he came in contact with, sharing his trust in God with us time and time again. And when challenges arose, we have been able to recognise Gods faithfulness to be true. To Alex’s wife and family, our sympathies are with you and be assured that you will always remain a part of the Larne Foodbank family.”

A family notice on the Funeral Times website said Alex passed away peacefully at home June 12 2023 and added: “Sadly, missed by his wife Patricia, sons Jonny and Ben, Elizabeth, Keith, and Helen. Brothers Neville and Ian, sister Daphne. Grandchildren Tom and Luna and wider family circle.”

Mr Munro’s funeral service was held at Larne Elim Pentecostal Church on Friday, June 16, followed by committal at St John’s Churchyard, Glynn.