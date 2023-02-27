Portrush Raft Race returns this May to celebrate its 40th birthday!

The original conception for Raft Race Weekend was to have fun on the beach while raising money for the RNLI - and little has changed as that’s exactly what the Raft Race committee are planning for this year on May 27 and 28.

The Ramore Complex are “back on board” as co-sponsors and the committee are delighted to welcome Exorna Kitchens and Bedrooms as co-sponsors.

Whilst the Raft Race proper takes place on the Saturday, two popular items from ‘back in the day’ are being revisited with both the Waiters’ Race and a Pantomime Horse Race scheduled for the Sunday.

There’s a plethora of crazy and quirky events lined up for an action packed 40th weekend of celebrations and attempting to keep the whole thing together is irrepressible compere Brian Moore.

“We’ve all had a few rough years so it’s great to see this iconic event back and I’m looking forward to a packed Portrush with all the unique fun the Raft Race Weekend brings,” said Brian.

"It’s the ideal family event and raises so much needed funding for the RNLI.”

Raft Race Committee Chairperson Trevor Abernethy has been delighted with the early response to this year’s event: “We’ve been taken aback by the number of early entries and with the website now live we’re confident that the 40th celebrations are going to see a record attendance.”

Portrush Raft Race raising funds for the RNLI