An east Antrim rowing club that brought home two titles from All-Ireland competitions last year has had planning permission for seafront storage turned down for several reasons including it is “not considered to be a sport”.

Castle Rowing Club, in Ballygally, outside Larne, was refused permission by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for an olive-coloured steel shed beside the sea.

Club chairperson Gordon Millar has described the council’s decision as “very frustrating”.

Last August, Castle Rowing Club won two All-Ireland titles in the Men’s 800m Sprint & Novice Men categories, two sets of silver medals from Junior Ladies and Mixed Legends crews and four bronze medals in Under-21 Ladies, Under 21 Men, Under 18 Boys and Intermediate Men from the All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships 2024 which took place in Dingle, County Kerry.

The proposal is for a prefabricated galvanised structure for the storage of boats, trailers and rowing equipment by the club on land adjacent to a Ballygally slipway car park, at Coast Road.

A decision notice issued by the council said the proposal would have “an adverse impact on the scenic quality and distinctive character of the Antrim Coast and Glens” and would “result in an adverse impact on the landscape quality, landscape character and unique amenity value of the area”.

It explained that “proposals for recreational development affecting the coastline of the borough are determined in line with policies contained in countryside strategy” and that a club boathouse would not be available for use by the general public.

Rural Location

It was stated the planned development is “not considered to be a sport and there are no overriding reasons why this development is essential in this rural location and could not be located within a settlement”.

It also said: “The proposed is a large scale industrial style shed which is incompatible with the unique scenic value and character of this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The shed would be visually intrusive when travelling along the road from both directions.”

Planners received 25 letters of objection and four of support. Objections referred to concerns over a potentially”unsightly industrial style building which would be out of character and cause a negative visual impact”.

Letters of support indicated benefits for members and the community, “encouraging sport in an area lacking opportunities” and they would “keep the slipway in good order”. It was noted the shed would “only be partially visible above the wall”. A site visit took place in October.

Mr Millar described the council’s decision as “very frustrating” and told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the club has “bent over backwards” in an attempt to obtain planning permission. He said that the decision means the club has “nowhere to keep their boats”.

“They need to have a process that works for clubs like us. The club is very successful in its own right but this type of thing keeps us from growing,” Mr Millar added.

He pointed out Castle Rowing Club, which was established eight years ago, has upwards of 80 members. It owns five boats, two of which are on loan to other Antrim Coast rowing clubs. The others are being restored before they will have to be stored outside.

“We have looked at various sites in Ballygally but have ruled them out,” he said.

Club member John Magill commented: “We launch at Ballygally slipway. That is where we need to be. This has cost us a lot of time and money only to be rejected.”

He indicated the cost of constructing an alternative stone building for storage would be in the region of £80k.

Currently, club members have to tow three boats to the location and unload them to make best use of daylight hours and they say that to have storage at the slipway would “make such a difference to the whole process”.

“People park everywhere. It makes it very difficult when you have a 25 ft boat,” continued John. “You would not build a hockey pitch and have changing rooms two miles up the road.”

Castle Rowing Club was congratulated on its success at a meeting of the council in October by the Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Sinn Fein Councillor Breanainn Lyness.

He said he was looking forward to welcoming crews from the “length and breadth of Ireland” to the borough for the competition.

The 2025 All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships will be held in Glenarm August 15-17.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter