The all male fashion show will raise awareness for men's health.
Thirty local men will take to the catwalk, strutting their stuff, and wearing outfits from local retailers like, Burns of Draperstown, Cuba Cookstown and Freddie Hatchett Cookstown.
All this will be presided over by the beautiful Mistress Onya Becks, your compere for the evening.
There will be a complimentary drink on arrival and the show kicks off at 8pm sharp. Music will be provided by DJ Chris Entertainments.
All proceeds will be in support of Cancer Focus NI, so enjoy a fabulous night out and support a worthy charity at the same time!
This is a ticket only event and must be purchased in advance from Emma McCann on 07731375022.