A local event this Friday (February 10) will be hosted in the Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown, in aid of Cancer Focus NI - a fantastic Valentine's or Galentine’s night out with a difference!

The all male fashion show will raise awareness for men's health.

Thirty local men will take to the catwalk, strutting their stuff, and wearing outfits from local retailers like, Burns of Draperstown, Cuba Cookstown and Freddie Hatchett Cookstown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All this will be presided over by the beautiful Mistress Onya Becks, your compere for the evening.

Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown, will be hosting the all male fashion show on Friday night.

There will be a complimentary drink on arrival and the show kicks off at 8pm sharp. Music will be provided by DJ Chris Entertainments.

All proceeds will be in support of Cancer Focus NI, so enjoy a fabulous night out and support a worthy charity at the same time!

Advertisement

Advertisement